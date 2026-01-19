Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Michigan from 12 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Snow 1-3", gusty winds, and dangerously cold wind chills are expected.

Snow showers pick up as a quick moving system moves in tonight and continue today. Overall snowfall will be 1-2", with some spots near 3" from Lapeer to Ann Arbor. Snow squalls, bands of intense snowfall that can lead to white out conditions, are possible. Please be cautious if traveling today. Winds will be gusty at times, with gusts 35-45 mph likely around midday and through the early afternoon. Colder air also moves in with this system. We'll start in the upper teens around sunrise and and drop into the low teens by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures bottom out Tuesday morning with lows in the low to mid single digits. Winds will be out of the west 10-15 mph, causing wind chills to be -5° to -15°. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper teens, but feel more like 0° when factoring in the winds. Some lake effect snow showers are possible Tuesday, with little to no additional accumulation.

Another winter storm moves in Wednesday bringing snow showers across Metro Detroit. Even colder temperatures are expected next weekend.

Today: Snow showers. Temperatures dropping to the low teens. Winds: W20 G35-45 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid single digits. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for snow. Highs in the mid teens. Winds: WSW 15-20 mph.

