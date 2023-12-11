Missing 72-year-old woman found dead in Florida waters

On Sunday morning, divers with the Tampa Police Marine Patrol recovered the body of a dead woman from the waters off Ballast Point.

The Tampa Police Department identified the woman as 72-year-old Miriam Nordlinger, who reportedly left her home Friday night and did not return.

A Purple Alert had been issued for her on Saturday, and multiple groups of people, including family members and volunteers, set out on a search for the missing woman.

While the investigation remains in the early stages, police said there is nothing to suggest foul play.

"The thoughts of the entire department are with the Nordlinger family at this time," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This is not the outcome we had hoped for. We appreciate the concern of the community and media who helped bring awareness to the search and ask that you continue to keep the family in your thoughts as well."

The Medical Examiner's office will determine the exact cause of death.

