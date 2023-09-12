Auto analyst examines how likely a UAW strike against the Big Three actually is

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Contracts between the United Auto Workers union and the Detroit Big Three expires Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

With just over 54 hours to go, there are a ton of questions about what's happening at the bargaining table and whether auto workers are on the road to striking.

Dave Zoia from auto publication WardsAuto joined 7 Action News Tuesday evening to talk about what a strike would look like and where things currently stand between union members and General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

A strike against all three of the automakers would be historic.

“I don’t know if it is inevitable. It feels likely that there will be some strike at at least one of the automakers. More than likely, it may be all three of them at once because they’re still quite far apart, it seems like, in the negotiations,” Zoia said. “So, if that happens, we could see production losses pretty quickly, a couple hundred thousand units just in September. So, you’ll start to see that impact very quickly in some pretty big numbers if the strike continues beyond September.”

