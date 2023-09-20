Autoworkers prepare to walk off job in next round of UAW Stand Up strike

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Autoworkers across metro Detroit are preparing to walk off the job as a part of the next round of the UAW's "Stand Up" strike.

This follows an announcement by UAW president Shawn Fain of a new deadline for auto workers. Earlier this week, Fain said if he did not see "serious progress" from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis in contract negotiations by Friday at noon, he would call on additional locals to join the strike.

The union has not identified which plants may be targeted next

Wednesday, workers got ready in case they are called to strike. Hundreds of Stellantis employees joined practice picket lines near the Chrysler Tech Center in Auburn Hills. Workers chanted things like "No deals, no wheels" with signs in hand.

While workers in Auburn Hills say they're ready to strike if they're called on by union leadership, they represent just a small fraction of UAW members preparing to walk off the job if necessary.

Workers in Warren say they're preparing too.

"I feel it’s very intense but I do have faith in God that everything will be fine. I feel it’s really unfair that we have to fight for things that we shouldn’t really have to fight for," said Mia Lawson who works for Stellantis.

Mia Lawson has been working in production at Stellantis in Warren for the last 5 years.

"Here at Stellantis, they ask for us to be here a lot. They ask us to work a lot of mandatory overtime and I feel if they’re going to ask us for more of our time and they’re going to make it mandatory then what can they give us in return," said Lawson. "It’s very depressing when you’re forced to work and you still don’t have enough money to do what you need to do or to travel or even take time to travel."

Shevaun Moore has been with the company for a decade and now works in the trucking plant. She says this negotiation period will be critical to her being able to retire comfortably.

"It’s just very important to be a part of the group that is looking out for our future," said Moore. "If we have to strike more, close more then we’ll do that. If not, we just want to end this and get what we’re asking for because it’s very important to everyone."

Workers say while no one wants to strike, they know it’s a potential reality and have prepared for it.

"I’m prepared. If we have to strike, I think that everything will be fine. I think that we will come out on top," said Lawson. I hope that we don’t. I hope that everything will go back to normal as soon as possible but if not I think it’ll be worth it."

If union leadership decides to expand the strike, UAW president Shawn Fain is expected to announce which locals will strike next during a Facebook live on Friday at 10 a.m.