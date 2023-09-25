Biden, Trump set to speak to striking UAW workers this week

We're now into the 11th day of the United Auto Workers union strike against the Big Three automakers.

On Friday, workers at 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers across the country walked off the job. Of those, 14 are in Michigan.

Those workers joined UAW members at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, which was caught up with the first phase of the strike with two other plants.

It comes as President Joe Biden is expected to arrive Tuesday and walk the picket line with workers, and former President Donald Trump will be in metro Detroit on Wednesday.

Biden posted last week he will stand in solidarity with the men and women of the UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they help create. He said it's time for a win-win agreement.

Trump will be in Macomb County on Wednesday night instead of the second GOP Presidential Primary Debate, speaking to current and former UAW members at Drake Enterprise.

UAW President Shawn Fain has publicly denounced Trump's visit, saying he is the type of billionaire the UAW is fighting against.

Local politicians are also chiming in, with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist saying the government should stay at bay.

"These are negotiations between the UAW and the auto companies, not between the State of Michigan or any other parties, and were making sure that both sides are talking to one another, which is the only conversation that needs to happen and the only conversation that will resolve anything," Gilchrist said.

In the same line of thinking, Biden, who once pledged to bring people from the White House to Detroit to help with negotiations, has since called it off. Instead, he is coming to just show support. The White House has not said where and what time he will be joining the picket line.