Dream Cruise participants show off labor of love with vintage cars on Woodward Avenue

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year again where the love of cars brings thousands of people together in metro Detroit.

The Woodward Dream Cruise, three-day event, started off with a bang.

A father and son duo parked on 9 Mile Road in Ferndale said they found passion and connection in a 1987 Dodge Diplomat.

It's a police car that Mike Mitin has taken with him to every department he's ever worked in. He says thanks to his son, he'll be stuck with the car for life.

"It's his, it's his already. I can't sell it, so I've already promised it to him," said Mitin who works with the Frankenmuth Police Department.

Mitin says every piece of equipment is from the 1980s.

"I went to sheriff's auctions and dumpster diving. When departments would throw stuff away, I would take it," Mitin said. "And I still do that to now. I still get things that guys need. There is a big niche for this stuff."

His hard work and dedication impressed the judges. His car won best vintage police cruiser at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

"I'm amazed at all these beautiful cars here that we won today, so it is quite an honor," Mitin said. "It was awesome to meet the chief and some of his officers."

The Dream Cruise brings people from all walks of life together.

A pair of Indiana twins who have more than 800,000 followers on YouTube hope to vlog their experience.

They make reactions videos to old music. They recently performed live in Inkster.

"We did reactions with Martha Reeves, and it was a fun experience giving a live reaction for the first time," Timothy Williams said.

They happen to love cars and decided they'd make a trip back for the Woodward Dream Cruise.

"We just think of it as a home now. We’re just coming for the experience — our first time for the cruise," Williams said.

His brother says the cars are a draw too.

"Definitely cars too. It's a win-win," Fred Williams said.

While it's a new experience for some, others have been coming here their whole lives.

Lamaurice Garnder enjoys showing off his labor of love on Woodward Avenue.

"This was my $900 Corvette — was in an impound lot on flat tires, faded paint and pretty much dead to the world. And about $20,000 later, we got this," Gardner said.

Garnder says this three-day weekend is like a time capsule, and his friend Joanne Knerr says it's part of the reason she's back home.

"I just recently came back to Michigan," Knerr said. "I lived here my whole life and there's nothing like it. I am so glad to be home."

Related:

2022 Woodward Dream Cruise: View a map of the route, parking options, events and more

Meet the owner of the 'I Love Lucy' Scotty trailer, a staple of the Dream Cruise

Out of Wheelchairs and Into Muscle Cars - nonprofit gives 100 free Dream Cruise rides