Electric vehicles spark interest ahead of the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an age of stricter emission standards and a faster transition to electric vehicles, Dream Cruisers are now sharing their take on the latest cars and trucks to hit the market.

With more carmakers focusing on creating electric vehicles, proud car enthusiasts are talking about how likely they would be to buy one and the impact on the industry.

“Want to hear what a muscle car is supposed to sound like?” asked Mustang owner Bill Morgan when we met him along Woodward.

He revved his powerful engine, much to the delight of those nearby. His classic beauty, turning heads all day.

“This is a ‘73. I’ve had it for almost 40 years,” says Morgan. Heavy on horsepower and nostalgia, his muscle car is a far cry from some of the latest technology that saves on gas, but gets power from electricity.

“It’s not just about going fast,” says another enthusiast. Car lover Derrick Parker adding, “The point of all this muscle is for all the rumble.”

However, automaker Dodge has now pledged to eliminate gas powered sports cars like the Charger and Challenger to make way for newer electric alternatives.

“Fuel economy. There are expectations on utility and different needs for smaller families,” says auto industry expert, Professor Janell Townsend from Oakland University.

The federal government is mandating a new national network of 500,000 charging stations be established and backed by a $5 billion dollar investment in federal funding.

“There’s a proliferation of the number of products to consider. There’s a bit of a problem with the ability to make enough cars,” Townsend adds.

Back in Royal Oak, drivers are admitting they’ve thought about their next car and how they’ll be choosing to get around.

“Are we driving towards the age of an electric cruise? Yes,” says Parker. Another driver tells us “The new lightning truck is awful quick.”

While they say it’s unlikely they’ll want to trade in anything like what they own, classic car owners say they’ll keep an open mind to see what kind of electric vehicles are being produced down the road. They say they might drive one, just not at the cruise.

