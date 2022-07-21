FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — With just a month to go until the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, Ford Motor Company is coming back as the sponsor of the event.

This will be the fifth consecutive year that Ford will sponsor the cruise.

“There’s nothing else like the Woodward Dream Cruise and it’s the reason Ford is extending its presenting sponsorship of America’s largest automotive gathering for a fifth-straight year,” said Rob Johnston, Ford Performance marketing manager in a news release. “In addition to the exciting Mustang and Bronco brand families of vehicles we’ll have on display, this year we will celebrate 75 years of FSeries trucks, from street trucks to workhorses to the all-new electric F-150 Lightning.”

The cruisers are set to return to Woodward on Saturday, August 20.

As part of their participation, Ford is honoring three-quarters of a century of their trucks by depicting the sixth-generation F-100 pickup truck in the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise logo with its front-end redesign egg crate grille and rectangular headlights. The new logo was also unveiled today.

The company will highlight its latest vehicles including the all-electric F-150 Lighting, the all-new Bronco Raptor, Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition and others at this year’s Dream Cruise.

“The Woodward Dream Cruise brings people together in a positive way and celebrates the auto industry’s past, present and future,” said Michael Lary, president, Woodward Dream Cruise in a news release. “Thanks to our relationship with Ford we can keep this automotive event rolling as a tradition that is beloved by enthusiasts of all ages and that supports our community in myriad ways. We are extremely excited to build on the partnership in the coming years.”