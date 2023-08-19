Local man showcases restored 1972 Pontiac Firebird at the Woodward Dream Cruise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's the 28th annual Woodward Dream Cruise, and every car cruising or parked along the iconic Woodward Avenue each have very unique stories.

Including, a 1972 Pontiac Firebird.

59-year-old Nick Stefani owns the Pontiac classic.

“I went to a guy’s house that I worked with, saw the car and told him that I had to have it. A few weeks later, he showed me the sticker price. It was $3,553. He said you pay me that for the car and don't sell the car,” Nick said.

Making good on his promise, Nick also ensured the condition would remain pristine.

“Original tires on the car from ’72,” Nick revealed. “I took it home and I actually found a storage unit. I bought four specific jack stands, jacked it up in the air, and covered it up. I would go check it on it. It sat for 20 years before I started messing with it.”

The envy of his friends, Nick decided to begin working on the car.

“A couple of my buddies at that point had HEMI’s or something and they said one day it’s going to be worth something. So I decided… I would buy a car and put it away and see what happens,” he said.

Now, it’s worth well over $40,000.

And although Nick's wife Cathy, is okay with her husband of 32 years at times paying more attention to the classic, she too appreciates the beauty.

“I got to drive it to my mom's house, and girlfriend's house. It was out of the subdivision, down a couple of miles, and into another subdivision,” Cathy said.

But Cathy also shared with us something that needed attention.

“Let me get something right, you’ve got 3 cars, and your son has 3 cars? Why does the love of your life only has 1 car?” 7 Action News’ Faraz Javed asked.

“Cathy has a lot of jewelry,” Nick replied.

