Metro Detroiters share their favorite Dream Cruise memories

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Car lovers across Metro Detroit and beyond descended onto Woodward Avenue this past weekend for the Woodward Dream Cruise.

The event showcases and celebrates classic cars and the rich automotive history of our region.

I spoke with attendees about the memories they've made over the years.

The classics that once dominated the iconic Woodward Avenue returned for a bit of nostalgia in the Cruise's 29th year. And the reason it was a success in it's first year: buy-in from Metro Detroiters.

"Dream Cruise went absolutely crazy because everyone got on board," said Steve Brown.

"I drove in the very first Dream Cruise, and I have driven in every one since," said Keith Weber.

I followed up with Keith and asked him how many cars he's driven in for the Cruise.

"At one point I have driven in at least a dozen cars," Keith replied.

"My best Dream Cruise memory was the first one back in 1995," said Jerry Janager. "Very few cars out on the road, nice bunch of people but it started a tradition we still have had 29 years later."

I asked Steve and Keith what their best Dream Cruise memories were.

"I think doing some street racing in Pontiac," Steve said. "I had a 1961 Gasser Falcon, and my friend had a 1964 Fairlane. I think we rotated the Earth actually in Pontiac. We took off from a light and we didn't let off until we hit South Boulevard, I swear to God."

"I picked up my Dad from Beaumont Hospital, after he had dislocated his shoulder," Keith said. "He was released on Dream Cruise Friday, and we were cruising and we stopped in this and picked him up in this and Dream Cruised our way home, so that was probably the best."



