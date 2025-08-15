Non-profit gives people with disabilities ride of a lifetime on Woodward Avenue

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The D-Man Foundation hosted its 13th annual "Dreams Come True on Woodward" event, giving people with disabilities the opportunity to feel the wind in their hair.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Non-profit gives people with disabilities a ride of a lifetime on Woodward Avenue

Cool cars revved up their engines as participants traded their wheelchairs for the front seats of convertibles during the annual event in Bloomfield Hills.

WXYZ-TV

"It's addicting to see that joy and it makes you want to continue to give more and more joy," said Ziad Kassab, founder of the D-Man Foundation.

WXYZ-TV

Kassab started the foundation in honor of his late brother, Danny, who was hit by a car when he was 7 years old and left wheelchair-bound.

WXYZ-TV

"D-Man was named after him, and he used to love getting out of his chair and go cruising in my mom's convertible, so, after he passed and we started the organization, it was important for me to give other people the opportunity to do that," Kassab said.

The event has been putting smiles on people's faces for 13 years now.

WXYZ-TV

For Courtney Hall, it's the one time a year she gets to feel the wind in her hair.

"I can get out of my wheelchair and be a normal girl," Hall said.

WXYZ-TV

Her aunt, Melody Hall, gets to see her niece shine during the event.

"She spends all of her time in that chair except for when she goes to bed and I can't get her in and out of our car because, you know, it's not a convertible, and she just gets to pick what she wants to do and they take her down and she just loves it," Melody said.

WXYZ-TV

Attending for the 8th year in a row, Courtney chose to ride in a white BMW convertible down the iconic Woodward Avenue.

WXYZ-TV

Her driver, volunteer Esrold Nurse, said this was his first year at the event, and it definitely won't be his last.

"Her allowing me to sit next to her, I mean, I'm proud of her, she makes me want to do more," Nurse said.

WXYZ-TV

He believes the event shows promise for the future.

"It gives me a good feeling about the future because if people of different backgrounds can come together for a cause like this, and look how many people are here, it's marvelous," Nurse said.

More Dream Cruise coverage: Michigan couple with affinity for history shows off rare MG D-type, M-type vehicles

Michigan couple with affinity for history shows off rare MG D-type, M-type vehicles

For Kassab, that's what this event is all about.

"We want them to be able to live their best life. Tomorrow is not promised so today is where it counts," Kassab said.

WXYZ-TV

Those interested in donating or experiencing what the non-profit has to offer can find more information at https://mydman.org/about/.

———————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

