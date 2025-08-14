Oakland County law enforcement shares safety plans for Dream Cruise

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office and surrounding police departments are deploying every resource they have to ensure the Dream Cruise goes off without a hitch, including cameras placed along Woodward Avenue.

Police talk about security at the 2025 Woodward Dream Cruise

"Cameras, there will be drones, there will be helicopters, there will be dogs, cars, motorcycles, horses, bikes, pedestrian patrols," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

On Thursday, Bouchard laid out some restrictions he wants people to know about before coming out to the Dream Cruise.

RAW VIDEO: Oakland County law enforcement pre-Dream Cruise news conference

"No commercial vehicles and no trailers, so we're trying to keep it focused on what the dream cruise is, and that is small classic cars. We encourage people to park and come watch it rather than drive, hanging out of their minivan," Bouchard said.

If you plan to have a drone out to see the cars, there are important regulations to follow.

"You can not fly ever over 400 feet, and we had multiple incursions last year that went all the way up to almost 1,500 feet past our crewed aircraft; that's not only dangerous, it's illegal," Bouchard said.

The Sheriff's Office is working with law enforcement agencies in Bloomfield Hills, Berkley, Royal Oak, and Huntington Woods to keep people safe.

"It's the largest single automotive gathering in the world, so it's a bit of a challenge to police, but only through the partnership between the agencies we have here and beyond are we able to do it," Bouchard said.

I caught up with some folks who came from Muskegon for the Dream Cruise. They tell me they have had good experiences in the many years they've been coming.

"I think for the most part the local police have been in force and also very visible," said Mark Kling, Muskegon resident.

The Dream Cruise starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will run until 9 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.