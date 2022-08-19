Out of Wheelchairs and Into Muscle Cars - nonprofit gives 100 free Dream Cruise rides

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Danny’s Miracle Angel Network or DMAN is back again for year 10 handing over the passenger seat for a passionate opportunity for people with disabilities to cruise Woodward Avenue.

D-MAN is giving about 100 people living with disabilities like paraplegia, quadriplegia, traumatic head injuries, spinal injuries, cerebral palsy, and other diseases that affect the nervous system and impair movement, from their wheelchairs into some very cool cars for the ride of a lifetime.

“What happened here today, it’s a car show but we’re getting a chance to get out of these wheelchairs. What we’re trying to do is, leave them behind,” said Ziad Kassab aka D-MAN.

Out of the wheelchairs into the muscle cars for a fun Friday Woodward Dream Cruise event.

“They’re smoking the tires and turning up the music,” said Kassab. “They’re cruising Woodward just like everybody else.”

That’s the sound of dreams coming true.

The 10th Annual Dreams Come True on Woodward Event is part of D-MAN’s Assisted Travel Program, which provides the coordination and financial support needed to help make dreams come true for those with disabilities.

The D-MAN Foundation was founded by Ziad Kassab in 2009 in loving memory of his little brother, Danny. In 1993, Danny was hit by a car at the age of 7. After the accident, Danny lived the next 16 years of his life as a ventilator-dependent quadriplegic before passing away.

To make a donation or to volunteer for future events : DMAN: Danny's Miracle Angel Network

