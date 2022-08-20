Ride Along: Check out the electrified Ford F-100 Eluminator

(WXYZ) — The 1978 F-100 is not just any truck. It’s a one-of-a-kind resto mod and it’s at the center of this year’s Woodward Dream Cruise logo

“Behind me here we have the F-100 Eluminator, which is a 1970 800, Brian Novak, Supervisor, Ford Performance Motorsports said about the one-of-a-kind resto mod.

What’s under the hood of this F-100 is extraordinary.

“This F-100, it's got the Eluminator great motor and it also has the drive motor, the rear drive motor. I have a marquee performance edition. It really gets going and it really surprises you and what it could do,” Brian Novak, Supervisor, Ford Performance Motorsports

7 Action News anchor Keenan Smith had the chance to take the F-100 electrified custom out for a thrilling ride.

“It does a lot of things that you don't think an F-100 and you can do. It has its own custom frame underneath. It has modern brakes, modern suspension on it. It's got the drive train and the battery out of a marquee performance edition. It’s really fast, 0 to 60 times, you know, it's got 240 miles of range and you can do whatever you want with it. It becomes a really good cruiser for something like Woodward or just cruising around town, this truck is perfect for it,” Novak said about the F-100’s custom modifications.

While the truck’s performance is anything but vintage, some of its original features were preserved.

“We kept a lot of the old charm to it too. It's still got the crank windows; it's still got the a-pillar windows. And, it has all these different things... juxtaposition of the old and the new that allows you to bring something older that you love, but to bring that new modern, you know, no emissions technology into it is very cool,” Novak said about incorporating the old and new in the F-100’s modification.

Getting noticed is guaranteed while cruising in this ride. Plus, it’s accessible to everyone.

“The intent of the crate motor is that anybody can purchase it out of our catalog and be able to do their own build. So, you're only limited by, by your imagination and maybe your fabrication skills,” Novak said about the opportunity to build your very own F-100 Eluminator.

Built in just 73 days, the F-100 Eluminator, is the epitome of Ford imagination and innovation.

“We want people to think about how serious Ford is about electrification and how much it means to us. A huge part of our future is electrification,” Novak said.

Ford’s future will continue to honor its past.

“The whole intent of this project was to create what is a Woodward cruiser. That's awesome that it's, you know, featured on the logo for the for the dream cruise and that was absolutely the intent of this truck,” Novak said.