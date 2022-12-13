Ford -150 Lightning named 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company has picked up another honor, with the Ford -150 Lightning being named the MotorTrend Truck of the Year.

The publication says, "The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is the first EV pickup to appeal directly to the existing truck market, doing its job so convincingly that it's our 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year."

They highlight the truck's design, efficiency, and engineering excellence, saying the F-150 Lightning meets the towing and hauling requirements owners would want from a truck, but does it by being "the best-riding, best-handling, and best-driving F-150 yet."

“The F-150 Lightning’s instantaneous torque and standout ride and handling make it without a doubt the best truck Ford has ever made. If that feels like a bold statement, consider that amongst our judges, the Lightning won Truck of the Year by unanimous decision–the first EV truck to convince all judges across the board,” said MotorTrend Group Head of Editorial Ed Loh in a news release. “The Ford F-150 Lightning is no less than a milestone achievement in the history of American mobility.”

“It’s really brilliant for the team that Lightning is the first EV truck to win by unanimous vote,” said Darren Palmer, Ford's vice president, electric vehicle programs said in a news release. “This truck is full of firsts, and this one is really special to add to Lightning’s historic launch.”

Ford says the F-150 Lightning was the best-selling electric truck in November, with sales totalling 2,062 units. The company says the Lightning has sold 13,258 units since going on sale in May, making the company the number 2 EV brand in the US to date this year.

The company says they are ramping up to deliver 150,000 F-150 Lightnings per year by the end of next year.