Watch
MoneyAuto News

Ford rides accounting gains, high prices to big 2021 profit

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
The company logo gleams off the chromed grille of an unsold 2021 Exlporer as it sits at a Ford dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ford logo
Posted at 11:08 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 23:08:38-05

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reversed a loss and rode some big accounting charges to post a $17.94 billion net profit last year.

That came even as the company battled computer chip shortages that caused factory slowdowns and low inventories on dealer lots.

U.S. sales for the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker fell 7% for the year over depressed 2020 numbers, but customers paid record prices of nearly $51,000 per vehicle in Ford’s most lucrative market.

Excluding the one-time items, the company made $1.59 per share, falling short of analyst estimates of $1.86. Revenue rose 7.2% to $136.34 billion. That was short of analyst estimates of $137.6 billion

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Why we redesigned the website