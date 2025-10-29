General Motors' January layoffs will hit Factory ZERO, Ultium facilities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — General Motors is confirming that about 1,200 people will be laid off from its Factory ZERO facility spanning parts of Detroit and Hamtramck in January.

The company says the layoffs are for an indefinite period of time.

The company released the following statement on the Factory ZERO layoffs:

In response to slower near-term EV adoption and an evolving regulatory environment, General Motors is realigning EV capacity. Despite these changes, GM remains committed to our U.S. manufacturing footprint, and we believe our investments and dedication to flexible operations will make GM more resilient and capable of leading through change. Impacted employees may be eligible for SUBpay and benefits in accordance with the National GM-UAW Agreement.

The company will also indefinitely lay off 550 workers at the Ultium plant in Ohio. That facility, as well as the Ultium plant in Tennessee, will see temporary layoffs in January as well. The Tennessee plant will have about 700 temporary layoffs, while the Ohio plant will have about 850 temporary layoffs.

