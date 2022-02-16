GM's 'Sopranos' commercial shows off all-electric Silverado

(WXYZ) — General Motors may have won the advertising Super Bowl with their commercial that mimicked the opening of the Sopranos.

The ad featured Meadow Soprano actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler driving unveiled the new Chevy Silverado EV. It served to unveil the electric version of Chevy's signature truck to the general public. It will hit the road in the 2024 model year.

According to GM, the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado is expected to have a 400-mile range when fully charged. The range comes with up to 664 horsepower and 780 lb-ft of torque.

It was developed from the ground up as a fully electric truck on GM's advanced Ultium EV Platform. The platform is the foundation of GM's EV strategy, according to the company.