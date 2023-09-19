Local businesses donate food, water, and parking to UAW strikers outside Ford plant

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — US 12 American Bar and Grill in Wayne even has an item named after a Ford product, the Bronco Burger.

Owner of the bar and grill, John Goci, told us they've been serving UAW workers since 1979, "We are like a home away from for a lot of UAW members."

He said the patronage of the UAW is integral to not only his business but Wayne in general. It's why this week they're supporting UAW workers on the picket line outside Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant.

They've donated cases of water, chips, pasta, and hamburgers.

As the UAW strike continues, layoffs begin to stack up at the Big Three

"They’re hard-working, middle-class people. They’re not millionaires. They’re just trying to get by and support their families," said Goci.

Charles Wade is one of those people. He's been a line worker for Ford for 24 years and told us that, as soon as they went on strike, US 12 was one of the first organizations to step up and help them out.

Now their donation room is filling up.

"It’s amazing because a lot of us are going to be struggling with bills and just everyday things like toiletries that we’re going to need," said Wade. "And those little things will make it so we can last out on that strike line a little bit longer."

Wade said right now support from the community is needed "big time." The honks, water bottles, and waves, make a world of a difference.

UAW workers officially go on strike at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant

"Anytime you see somebody from the community jump in it usually shows that we’re winning somewhere," said Wade. "That we’re on the right track and fighting for something good and we all know that when we win, they win."

Goci said, "They always know I got their back because they’ve always had my back."

Goci is also organizing a class car cruise on Saturday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. where he is asking people to drive by the Ford plant and honk to show their UAW support.