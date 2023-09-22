President Biden to visit Michigan Tuesday, says he will join picket line

(WXYZ) — Hours after UAW President Shawn Fain invited all supporters, including the President of the United States, to join them on the picket lines, Joe Biden announced he is coming to Michigan to do just that.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: The latest on UAW negotiations with the Big Three

ABC News and the Washington Post first reported President Biden would travel to Michigan on Tuesday.

Biden himself posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he would join the picket line.

Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create.



It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 22, 2023

UAW expands strike to 38 plants across 20 states

Biden's complete post reads as follows:

Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create.



It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs.



7 Action News will provide complete coverage of the President's trip and will report more details as they become available.

Earlier Friday, Fain called on all parts distribution centers for General Motors and Stellantis to go on strike as a deal had not yet been reached with any of the Big Three automakers.

Those workers officially started picketing at 12 p.m. EDT Friday.

UAW president Shawn Fain joins Stellantis workers in Centerline as they walk out to strike

In all, Fain said 38 locations across 20 states in all nine regions of the UAW will go on strike, and the three plants that are already on strike will remain on strike.

Fain said there has been a lot of movement with Ford, and there have been no additional Ford plants called to strike, Fain said.

