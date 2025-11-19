Stellantis adopts new EV charging system, providing drivers access to Tesla Superchargers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Owners of select Stellantis vehicles will have access to more than 28,000 Tesla Superchargers across the world in the next two years, the company announced early Wednesday morning.

Stellantis has adopted the North American Charging System (NACS) for select vehicles in North America, Japan, and South Korea.

These chargers will be available in North America in 2026, and in Japan and South Korea the following year.

Drivers of select Battery Electric Vehicles, like the 2026 Jeep Recon (pictured), the Jeep Wagoner S, and the Dodge Charger Daytona, will be able to charge their vehicles at thousands of locations, which Stellantis says will be "significantly enhancing fast-charging convenience and empowering long-distance travel confidence."

