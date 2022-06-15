Stellantis to lay off workers at Sterling Heights stamping plant

(WXYZ) — Stellantis is confirming there will be an indefinite layoff at the Sterling Stamping Plant beginning Monday, June 20.

The company is not releasing how many people will be affected or the reasoning behind the layoff, only saying it was to "operate the plant in a more sustainable manner."

Stellantis released the following statement about the layoff:

In order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner, Stellantis confirms that there will be indefinite layoffs at the Sterling Stamping Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, effective June 20.

The plant in Sterling Heights employs 1,977 hourly and 207 salaried workers.

