US and Canadian officials announce first Binational EV Corridor in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Detroit to unveil a Binational EV Corridor that will run through southeastern Michigan and part of Ontario, Canada.

Buttigieg is joined by Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, among other officials.

Officials say this will be the first of its kind corridor to cross national boundaries. It’s will stretch from Kalamazoo to Quebec City. It will feature DC fast charger about every 50 miles.

The corridor is part of the US and Canada’s partnership on EV charging standards and the development of cross-border alternative fuel corridors.

The goal of investing in the Binational EV Corridor is to boost domestic manufacturing, strengthen supply chains, and create good paying jobs, while also supporting the US goal of having 50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030 and the Canadian goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

