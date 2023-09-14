Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Daniel Loepp to retire at end of 2024

(WXYZ) — The President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Daniel Loepp will be retiring at the end of 2024.

The company says Loepp informed the Board of Directors and company employees Thursday that he would leave his position as of December 31, 2024.

“I am very proud of the achievements we have shared over these past two decades,” Mr. Loepp said in his announcement to employees. “I am tremendously proud of the work you have done. Our enterprise employees – at every level – have embraced change, innovated to bring forward new ideas, rallied through challenges and carried on with determination to grow our business and fulfill our commitments to the people we serve.”

During his more than two decades as part of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's leadership, Loepp is credited with expanding BCBSM from a single-state subsidiary to a nationwide multi-company enterprise.

“As you can imagine, it’s not an easy decision to step away from the best job I’ve had, leading a company of such significant importance to the lives of millions of people, and one that is only beginning to realize its potential for diversifying into an enterprise of national scale,” Mr. Loepp said in his message to employees. “But it’s the right decision and this is the right time to make it.”

An Executive Committee of the Board of Directors will begin a nationwide search for a new President and CEO beginning in December 2023.