Sound the Alarm! Domino's® is Giving Away Free Emergency Pizzas!

Domino's Pizza Inc. has announced a new program offering customers an opportunity to claim a free medium two-topping pizza.

”Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino's believes a free pizza can make anything better," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "Why did we launch Domino's Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!"

The offer is available for any Domino's customer who places a delivery order online, or a digital carryout order of $7.99 or more now through Feb. 11, 2024.

To redeem a Domino's Emergency Pizza, sign into or join Domino's Rewards within seven days of purchase and visit the "My Deals & Rewards" page.

