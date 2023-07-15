Tesla's 1st electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, company says

Tesla says its first electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line. Elon Musk's company tweeted a photo Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the vehicle, which Tesla calls the Cybertruck. The truck is behind schedule. Back in 2019, Tesla said production would start in late 2021. The truck has a stainless-steel body and sharp angles that give it a different look. Some analysts say it's a niche product that won’t have broad appeal. Meanwhile, competitors like Ford and Rivian are already delivering electric pickups.