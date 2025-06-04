METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're a regular TikTok user, or have a young adult in your family who is, there's a new scam to watch out for.

Better Business Bureau issues warning on TikTok donation scams; here's what to watch out for

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Michigan is issuing a scam alert; it's about videos that pull on your heartstrings to get you to donate to a good cause.

I've reported on fake charities on social media in recent years, especially ones that pop up in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Warning issued over fake charities involving Hurricane Ida & Afghanistan; here's what to look for

But one common thread is a sad video featuring animals — like kittens, puppies, or even cows! The BBB of Michigan recently received a scam tracker report of a TikTok video that fit the bill, featuring AI-generated images of people trying to help keep an animal shelter open.

“I've reported on phony philanthropies in the past before. How is this new version different?” I asked Nakia Mills, Vice President of Digital Marketing and Brand Strategy for the Better Business Bureau of Michigan.

“So, the biggest difference is scammers have learned how to use AI, and they're getting quite good at it," Nakia replied. “The captions are explaining how the shelter is struggling. Then you see people making things like slippers or some other sort of craft. Well, it gives you a chance to donate, but of course, once you donate, you never get those slippers.”

The BBB of Michigan is sharing tips on how to avoid donation scams:



Only do business with companies you know and trust

Don't give in to videos that tug at your heartstrings

Check to see if the charity is real on Give.org.

And finally, give locally. Contact animal shelters or other charities in your area directly to donate or volunteer.

