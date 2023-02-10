Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental recalled over elevated vitamin D

(WXYZ) — Nestle is recalling select lots of their Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

While Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure.

Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

The company is taking action after confirming two cases of vitamin D toxicity. After being taken off the food, each of the dogs recovered.

The affected food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Bags with the following UPC Code and Production Code should be thrown out immediately:

Product UPC Code Production Code (*First 8 characters equal to) Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL)

8 lb and 20 lb bags 38100 19190 – 8 lb

38100 19192 – 20 lb 2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

Pet owners who purchased bags of the affected food should immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it.

If their dogs showed weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite, or increased thirst or urination while eating the food, pet owners should contact their veterinarian.

You can contact Purina directly 1-800-345-5678 or via email at https://www.purina.com/contact- us with any questions or for assistance in getting a refund.