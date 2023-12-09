Here's what's in store on Mackinac Island this winter season

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — The winter season is straight ahead, and with it comes cold, ice and snow. This inevitably means that many of us Michiganders will head to warmer climates. But—did you know that Mackinac Island still has plenty to do during these upcoming months despite the colder temps?

As the island quiets down, the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau is sharing its schedule for the 2023-24 winter season. These events will see the beloved island turned into a snowy wonderland straight out of a storybook:



- A great way to ring in 2024, this uniquely-Mackinac Island event will see a festive turtle lowered from the roof of the Lilac Tree Hotel.



- This free, lantern-lit ski and snowshoe trek will take participants through about 2 miles of the island's natural winter wonderland. The trek begins at Greany Grove.



- Join local resident Chad Bennett on a walking tour of places of interest on the island. Each tour can be customized for different routes and abilities.



- Head out on the >70 miles of trails on the island which is made up of over 80% state park land. Landmarks like Sugar Loaf and Crack in the Island are must-sees during your time there.

The tourism bureau says anyone looking to plan a trip to the island should take a look at Mackinac Island's winter season information to confirm hours and availability. Ferry information and operating schedules are weather-dependent.

For more information on Mackinac Island, check out its website.