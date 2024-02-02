Most Americans don't know their health care costs until receiving care

Most Americans don't know how much they’ll pay for health care products or services until they receive care.

That’s according to a new Bentley-Gallup Business in Society Report, which found that only 17% of Americans claim to know what to expect on their health care bills; nearly 80% say they don’t know in advance.

At 95%, almost all Americans believe health care costs should be more transparent.

Regardless of when they get the bill, Americans don’t generally agree with how much they’re charged for health care. Only about 3 in 10 believe the amount they pay in health care costs reflects the quality of the products and services they receive.

This comes as a record-high percentage of Americans say they are putting off medical care due to cost, according to a separate Gallup poll released last year.

While the U.S. spends significantly more on health care than other nations, it doesn’t have better health care outcomes, says the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

In 2022, the U.S. spent $4.5 trillion on health care, which averages to $13,493 per person, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

