NEW: Could I-75 reopen Sunday night? What officials are doing to make it happen

Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation said federal investigators were working to hard to get to a point where they could reopen I-75 before the work week resumed.

At the time of this report, it's been more than 48 hours since a private jet attempted an emergency landing and crashed in the southbound lanes around milemarker 105 north of Naples.

Sunday afternoon, there was a lot of work still to be done at the crash scene. An FDOT spokesperson said investigators were still working to load and transport the fuselage, as well as clean up fuel.

Engineers must also examine the roadway to determine whether it is safe for traffic. If only one lane is damaged, the other lanes could reopen while the damaged lane is repaired.

The spokesperson for FDOT continued to urge drivers to use alternative routes, and if they had to drive north on I-75, to be extra careful when driving past the area.

5 people were on board the Bombardier Challenger aircraft out of Columbus, Ohio, when it suffered engine failure and the pilots determined they could not reach the Naples Airport Friday afternoon. Both pilots did not survive, however 3 others on board did.

It will be at least 30 days before the National Transportation Safety Board can release a preliminary report of what happened. But we spoke to other qualified pilots about what may have caused the engines to fail.