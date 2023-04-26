Rep. Slotkin teams up with emergency services across mid-Michigan to secure funding for trauma kits in schools

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Back in August, we talked to Grand Ledge Fire Chief Mike Roman about new tourniquet kits that were being put into Grand Ledge Public Schools, which contain safety bands to stop bleeding in case of emergency.

These kits were put into every classroom in the district, and now, Rep. Elissa Slotkin is taking it a step further.

Last week, Rep. Slotkin announced 15 projects she's fighting to secure federal funding for, one of those projects being more of these life-saving trauma care kits for schools across Michigan.

The Charlotte Police Department, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Eaton Rapids Police Department and the Grand Ledge Fire Department are working together to put these kits in classrooms across Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties along with trauma bags and breaching kits for police officers responding to an active shooter situation.

The $720,000 proposal comes after two school shootings occurred in Slotkin's district in less than two years, one at Oxford High School and one at Michigan State University.

The funding for the project is not guaranteed as of now, but the Eaton County active violence team is hopeful this important effort will be recognized.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

