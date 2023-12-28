Local bakery receives recognition from big star

After the release of the remake "The Color Purple" Sweet Encounter's Founder & CEO Nikki Thompson wanted to make something special for the cast.

The special treat was a blueberry cupcake that was named "The Color Purple"

One of the films stars, Danielle Brooks took to Instagram to share how delicious the cupcake was

I' m your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in Lansing where one bakery is received some major recognition from a big name.

On December 25th, the remake of the 1985 movie "The Color Purple" released and claimed the title of Christmas day's second biggest box opening in history.

To celebrate that honor, Sweet Encounter bakery's Founder & CEO Nikki Thompson Frazier decided to take a giant leap of faith....

"Well first of all, the color purple is my favorite color, and the movie the color purple is my favorite movie. So I knew I had to do something to celebrate this momentous moment of the color purple opening on Christmas day," said, Frazier.

So she decided to make a cupcake themed after the movie.

"So as I was crafting the cupcake, I knew it had to be purple, and I wanted it to be delicious, so it's actually blueberry. Blueberry is one of our popular flavors, we have a customer that loves blueberry. And so I thought you know blueberries are purple when we make it, and the frosting is purple, so I said you know what, this is perfect."

After the cupcakes were finished, Nikki sent them to the cast of the film and got a response from golden globe nominee Danielle Brooks.

Brooks shared an Instagram story commenting on the looks and delicious taste of the treat.

The moment that Nikki saw the video, she was blown away.

"It was such an amazing feeling to see Danielle try my product and love it, because she is such a great actress, she is clearly a golden globe nominee for a reason, the movie means so much to me so it's a full circle moment for me because I have always loved the color purple. It's my brand color, and the fact that I was able to create something in honor of the movie and then one of the cast members to actually try it and love it, was just, it was everything." said Frazier.

Sweet encounter is accepting orders now if you want to try their blockbuster cupcake or any of their other treats.

