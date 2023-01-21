Netflix has a new documentary about a man from DeWitt, 'The Pez Outlaw'

A new documentary called "The Pez Outlaw" debuted on Netflix this week. The film, which has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, focuses on a man from DeWitt named Steve Glew, who dedicated years of his life in the 1990s to Pez dispensers.

His friends, his family and Glew himself admit he's a bit of recluse, so he directs all media request to someone he describes as "like a brother," Jim Blaine. Blaine and his extensive Pez collection were both featured in the film. According to the framed $1 check from Director Bryan Storkel hanging in his Pez museum, Blaine was the first person to make money on the film.

"I think they took over 30,000 Pez dispensers from here to actually go shoot," Blaine said.

Blaine hosts the Michigan Pez Convention every year since 2016.

"I would see these videos of Steve and hear these stories about Steve coming over and bringing all these...taking Pez Body Parts and dumping them over the railing and everybody just coming for these Pez and I'm like, 'Who is this guy?'" Blaine said.

In 2017, Blaine finally got to meet the "infamous" Glew when he reached out and asked him to sign a few things.

"This is one of the duffle bags he used to bring Pez over from Europe," Blaine said, showcasing the shadow box.

Glew's daughter Moriah Newman said growing up, she didn't really realize what her dad was doing.

"I do recall in college knowing that he was going over to Europe quite frequently, and honestly just took it like, 'Oh! Well, that's cool! Good for you!" Newman said.

Then, Glew's operation was forced to a halt.

"About 15 years ago when it—I was aware that he was in sort of a slump, and he was upset about something, but I didn't understand what had happened," Newman said.

The outlaw disappeared from the Pez world for 20 years.

Glew wrote on Facebook Messenger, "The pezzies are like family. They and Jim are why I came out of hiding three or so years ago. At the worst of my journey, the pezzies were there, and continued to lift me up."

"Pez is awesome, but it's the relationships that really keep everything together," Blaine said.

Today, Glew is producing candy dispensers that resemble Pez dispensers, but that are designed to look just like him..from the bucket hat down to the bunny slippers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook