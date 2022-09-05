Biggby to offer free coffee to teachers on Sept. 6

LANSING, Mich. — Calling all teachers. Biggby is making Tuesday, Sept. 6, all about you. The chain recognizes how stressful the first week of school can be, so they are offering free coffee to teachers.

This offer is only valid for Tuesday. Teachers with valid IDs can head to participating locations for a free 16oz beverage of their choice. That means hot or cold.

You will also be able to get a free custom cold cup sleeve, while supplies last, and a coupon for your next visit.

Teachers are limited to one coffee per transaction.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook