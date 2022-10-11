Former Lansing firefighter wins case against city, will receive $1 million

LANSING, Mich. — A former Lansing firefighter who filed a lawsuit against the city for mistreatment has won his case in court and will receive $1 million.

Through some digging, we found out he isn’t the only person suing the city of Lansing.

“It felt like you couldn’t do anything right, it was an environment that wasn’t healthy mentally,” said Michael Lynn Jr.

Lynn describes his time as a Lansing firefighter as a traumatic experience. He said the work environment was so bad that he filed this lawsuit in 2020.

“The city wasn’t really doing anything about the issues that I was having and all of the complaints that I was making it became apparent that there needs to be a next step taken,” Lynn said.

On Friday, after a legal battle of more than two years, a federal jury sided in Lynn’s favor in a $1 million lawsuit.

The jury found the city guilty of creating a hostile work environment based on race.

The city's attorney said in a statement that the city is disappointed in the verdict and could appeal.

“The continued harassment coming out of downtown, them saying we don’t agree with the decision, and we want to appeal is just them not willing to take responsibility,” Lynn said.

The city of Lansing is also battling 17 other lawsuits. The city's attorney said the number isn't out of the ordinary.

We reached out numerous municipalities around the same size as Lansing. The city of Dearborn said they have nine current lawsuits.

So far this year, the city has spent over $355,000 on outside legal counsel, money that's ultimately funded by taxpayers.

“It’s disgusting to me because I am city resident, and we are out here struggling and striving to trying to make money ourselves,” Lynn said.

