Family of man who died in officer involved shooting files $100 million lawsuit against City of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The family of a Stephen Romero, who died earlier this month in Lansing during an officer involved shooting, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Lansing.

Romero’s family, who is being represented by Fieger Law, announced the $100 million lawsuit on Tuesday.

The shooting happened the night of Dec.1., while police were responding to a domestic violence complaint.

Lansing Police released an edited video a week later, showing the response and subsequent shooting from the two officers involved. In the video, Romero is shown getting on the ground and showing officers what appears to be a gun in his waistband.

In the lawsuit, Fieger Law says officers used deadly force, the city failed to properly train officers and an officer failed to intervene during the events leading up to the shooting.

We reached out to the Lansing Police Department for comment who told us, while the lawsuit has been filed, the city of Lansing has not been served, so they have no comment.

As for the two officers involved in the shooting, they are still placed on paid administrative leave.