MDHHS launches new website to prevent pregnancy related deaths

LANSING, Mich. — A new website is aimed to prevent pregnancy related deaths..

The website is called Hear Her Michigan and is from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the maternal mortality surveillance program.

It has information about maternal health warning signs to help save lives.

Some of those signs include dizziness or fainting, changes in vision, trouble breathing, and overwhelming tiredness.

MDHHS says a pregnancy related death is the death of a woman during pregnancy or within one year due to complications.

The website has so much for information to help prevent pregnancy related deaths, click here.

