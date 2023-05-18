Meridian Twp. launches anonymous gun drop-off program

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township has started an anonymous gun drop-off program, which Capt. Rick Grillo said has been in the works for a while.

“This is an initiative from the Meridian Township Board, the Meridian Township manager, as well as the Meridian Township Police Department, in an effort to give the public a safe and anonymous way for them to dispose of unwanted firearms," Grillo said.

He said they wanted to provide a safe space for people to drop off unwanted firearms.

“Some people don't feel comfortable letting us know that they have these firearms," Grillo said. "So we want to make sure they have a safe way of disposing of them, so they don't fall in the wrong hands, or they aren't used in any type of a crime or anything like that.”

If you want to drop off a firearm, the process is simple. Grillo said call the cadet desk and answer a few questions regarding the firearm. But, there's a few rules when it comes to the drop-off process.

Grillo says if your unable to determine if the gun is unloaded or aren't sure how to unload it, the police will come to you and do it for you.

"If it is able to be unloaded, then it has to be stored in a case when it's transported in their vehicle that has to be transported in an area of the vehicle that is away from the passenger compartment, so the trunk, the cargo area somewhere like that, and if there is ammunition that, they're going to bring in as well that has to be stored in a separate location in the vehicle," Grillo said.

Once the firearm is brought to the police station, you either can park in the parking lot leaving the weapon secured in your vehicle and talk to the cadet desk letting them know what you brought in, or you give the cadet desk a call, let them know your parked outside, stay in your vehicle and an officer will come out and assist you.

"From there, the officers will take control the weapon," Grillo said. "I'm going to also emphasize that the public is not allowed to bring the weapon into the police department. We want that to stay out in the vehicle just until we know that the weapon itself is safe."

From there, Grillo said they run the guns through their system and store them in their evidence area. Once they collect enough, they will turn them over to Michigan State Police.

“They will not be resold, they will not be used for department purposes, they will all be sent for destruction,” Grillo said.

The police department also accepts ammunition and will give out free gun locks to those who want to keep their firearms.

Those interested in dropping off a fire arm can call the department at 517-853-4800.

