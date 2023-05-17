Slotkin announces winners of 2023 Congressional Art Competition

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An Okemos High School student has won the 2023 7th Congressional District Art Competition.

Tuesday morning, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin held a ceremony in East Lansing where she announced the winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

The first place winner, Okemos High School sophomore Emma Li, will have her artwork displayed in Washington D.C. along with other winners of the competition. Li's oil painting, titled "Homestyle," depicts her grandfather cooking in his kitchen as you look through the doorway of his home.

“Emma’s artwork captures an everyday scene with such remarkable poignancy, and I can’t wait to see it hanging in the U.S. Capitol building alongside some of the finest student artwork from across the country,” Slotkin said in a news release. “This year’s student artists took us through a range of emotions and issues with their work, and I am so proud of the depth of talent and range of expression. It’s not easy to put a piece of yourself into the world to be judged, and these student artists all displayed tremendous courage.”

Sixty-three students from 19 different high schools across Ingham, Livingston, Clinton, Shiawassee, Eaton, Oakland and Genessee counties entered the competition, making it a record breaking number of entries.

Li will attend a national reception this summer in Washington D.C. along with other winning artists from across the country.

Several honorable mention pieces were also selected.



Second place: "The Lute," y Breanna Zaborowski of Hartland High School. The artwork will be displayed in Slotkin's D.C. office.

Third place: "Friendship," by Caitlyn McKenzie of Brighton High School. The artwork will be displayed in Slotkin's Lansing office.

Fourth place: "Growth," by Janelle Ostrowski of Lansing Catholic High School. The artwork will be displayed in the visitors' area of Slotkin's Lansing office.

Fifth place: "Time Out," by Seraphim Rose Prince of Everett High School. The piece will also be hung in the visitorss area of Slotkin's Lansing office.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook