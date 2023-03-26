This Jonesville fourth-grader has world-record-breaking feet!

JONESVILLE, Mich. — It's a story many in Hillsdale County will get a kick out of: a 10-year-old Jonesville girl and her size 11 stompers just made world history.

"I broke the record for biggest foot on a nine-year-old," Ruby Labuschewsky put frankly.

According to Kids World Records, Ruby's feet are the largest in the world for her gender and age. She's proud of it and has the hardware to prove it.

"I really didn't believe it at first," Ruby's dad Rob said. "I mean, there's been a lot of people on earth, and for my daughter—I still think it's wild when I think about it."

"With her dad wearing a 13, and I wear a size 11," Ruby's mom Hanna Matheny said, "it was pretty much a given that she was going to have big feet. She wears my shoes."

"I just wore the shoes she's wearing today at school," Ruby pointed out.

Apart from having large feet, Ruby is a spunky, 5-foot-1 fourth-grader who enjoys playing volleyball, drawing and Jenna Ortega.

