Camille Thurman spends week with Michigan State University music college students

EAST LANSING, Mich. — This week from Feb. 27 through March 5, MSU Federal Credit Union wraps up its Union in Jazz Artist in Residence Program by bringing multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Camille Thurman to mentor students and workshop techniques and teachings. The week was also filled with concerts every night.

Thurman is a two-time winner of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award and sports many other awards.

Her expertise as a vocalist and instrumentalist is being passed on to other musicians this week as the event "follows the jazz tradition of established musicians passing on their knowledge to aspiring musicians."

While Thurman's advice and expertise is being lended to musicians at MSU, the music is for everyone to hear. This weekend, MSU will host three more concerts all involving Thurman and the MSU jazz orchestras.

The first concert is Friday, March 3, and will be held at MSU Fairchild Theatre and starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

The second will take place on Saturday, March 4, at the Carr Center starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Saturday can be found here.

Last but not least, Sunday's show will take place at Rockford and Northview Heights high schools and start at 4 p.m.