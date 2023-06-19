Legislation that would allow alcohol sales inside Spartan Stadium moves to the House for final consideration

EAST LANSING — Legislation is moving forward in the Michigan House that could allow alcohol sales inside Spartan Stadium this fall.

The Michigan Senate recently voted to allow university athletic stadiums to sell alcohol. The bills was approved 36 to 2 and now goes to the House for final consideration.

If the bill is enacted into law, stadiums hosting a variety of different sporting events will be able to offer beer, liquor or wine throughout the venue.

While some oppose the bill, the energy on Michigan State University's campus for those who support it was overwhelming.

“I think it’s a great thing. A lot of people choose not to go to games because they can’t get any alcohol,” said one MSU student.

Not only did students express their approval, but they also stressed the fact that this may in fact help keep people at the stadium for the entirety of the game.

"I think it will help with student retention a lot because a lot of people leave at the halftime,” suggested another student.

As it stands currently, Michigan State University is one of only three schools in the Big Ten Conference that does not allow alcohol sales. The University of Michigan and the University of Nebraska are the only other schools in the Big Ten that still do not allow alcohol sales in their stadiums.

