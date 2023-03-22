Mady Sissoko donating NIL money back to his home country

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Michigan State center Mady Sissoko has had a remarkable journey to Michigan State. In 2016, he came to the United States from Mali, West Africa. He signed with the Spartans in 2020. As Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has exploded across college athletics there have been a lot of negatives. Sissoko, on the other hand, has donated all of his NIL money back to Mail to help build schools and provide clean drinking water.

"I want to always give back and I know how much people need help back home. So for me to have NIL and to give back is a blessing for me," Sissoko said. "I'm the only guy in my whole village that has had this chance to come to America to play basketball. For me to have that chance I want to always give back."

As Sissoko now plays on basketball's biggest stage, he never thought he would be here but hopes to be an inspiration to young kids whose shoes he was once in.

"That's my dream. I hope someone else will follow what I am doing over there," Sissoko said.

Tom Izzo has said Mady has one of the biggest hearts of any players he's ever been around. He's stepped up and made big plays for the Spartans and continues to do some much more off the court.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

