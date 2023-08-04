Michigan State football starts fall camp

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State football's fall camp is now underway. Head coach Mel Tucker continues to call this the deepest team he's had in the four years he's been at Michigan State.

The quarterback competition is going to play itself out this camp with either Noah Kim or Katin Houser being the starter.

"You have to put your head down and work. Nothing is given to you, that's my mindset. But at the same time, you have to have the leadership of if I am the starter, if I'm going to be the starter I have to have the right mindset," Kim said.

"I'm not really looking too much into it, honestly. I'm focused on the team right now. As the quarterback room, we talked about to not really thinking about the competition, we're competing against our defense," Houser said.

