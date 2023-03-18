Watch Now

Michigan State, Marquette preview with Milwaukee Sports Reporter Delaney Brey

Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 09:50:42-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Watch: Fox 47 sports reporter Thomas Cook talks with Milwaukee TMJ-TV sports reporter Delaney Brey previewing the Michigan State vs. Marquette NCAA Tournament game on Sunday. Thomas and Delaney talked about the challenge Shaka Smart's Golden Eagles present to the Spartans.

