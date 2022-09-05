Michigan State receives hefty grant to advance international education programs

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A $9 million grant will help five departments at Michigan State University advance their international education efforts.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Education under Title VI of the Higher Education Act.

“So we're very excited about this grant, which will allow us to provide fellowships to students who are going to study Portuguese or indigenous languages of the Americas,” said Laurie Medina, Director for the Center for Latin American and Caribbean studies.

The department was awarded a four-year grant for $2 million and will allow them to expand course offerings, create local ties with K-12 schools and community colleges across the Midwest that want to incorporate Latin American content into their curriculum.

Other departments that will receive money from the grant are the following:

The grants will be rolled out from 2022 through 2026.

