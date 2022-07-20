EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Extension hosted an Adulting 101 course this summer to help people prepare for the real world.

“Ultimately, we want our youth that are growing up today, whether they're five, whether they're 19, we want them to have the skills and the confidence to do what they need to do to be successful in life,” said MSU Extension educator, Michelle Neff.

MSU Extension offers five virtual adulting courses in the summer based on different topics. The free classes are targeted toward high school students and young adults, who are still trying to figure everything out.

“A lot of these classes are not available, and they're not required, they're more electives. And if you didn't take them, you might not be exposed to this kind of information,” said MSU Extension educator, Kathy Jamieson.

She said over 400 students registered for Tuesday's course, and in the past, some of their other classes have reached 1,000 registered guests.

Tuesday’s Home Food Preservation course discussed ways to preserve food by meal prepping, portioning, packaging and freezing.

They even offered meal prep ideas and recipes.

If you need some adulting tips, there are two more classes this summer, and there will be more to come in October. You can register for courses here.

