Michigan State University raises over $200 million thanks to alumni, friends, partners

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is ending this fiscal year with a record-breaking fundraiser thanks to alums, friends and partners.

“Spartan pride is strong and dedicated folks have given a record-breaking $284 million dollars to the university, which was a 22 percent increase over the previous year,” said the vice president of advancement, Kim Tobin.

That's $52 million more than last year.

“That number of $284 million incorporates gifts to all areas of the university, everything from our colleges to supporting the library, to supporting the arts programs to athletics, you name it,” Tobin said.

About $250 million has already been set aside for scholarships, research and endowment funds.

“I want to thank our donor community and the impact that they're making is tremendous, and we couldn't do this without you,” she said.

Tobin said over 70,000 people made this possible with their donations.

