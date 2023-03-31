Michigan State women's basketball names new head coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has named Robyn Fralick as the new head coach for women's basketball team.

Fralick has spent the past five years working for the women's basketball team at Bowling Green State University, where the team holds the record for most wins in a season in the Mid-American Conference.

Fralick, whose career record is 192-76, was named MAC Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading BGSU to one of the nation’s top turnarounds.

Prior to her time at BGSU, Fralick was the head coach at Ashland University. From 2015 to 2018, she accumulated an overall record of 104-3 (.972), which was the highest winning percentage in NCAA history at any level. Additionally, in 2018 Fralick received the C. Vivian Stringer Coaching Award, which is presented to an individual who has experienced outstanding achievement as a coach for female teams.

"This is a great day for Spartan women’s basketball as we welcome Robyn Fralick to our Spartan Family,” said Alan Haller, MSU's athletic director. “Her resume speaks for itself, both in the historic success and championships she captured at Ashland and the job she did turning around the program at Bowling Green, not only capturing a championship but also creating an expectation of postseason success. Beyond that, Robyn possesses the ability to connect individually with student-athletes in order to maximize their abilities, while also bringing everyone together to create team success."

Native to Okemos, Fralick achieved second-team, all-state honors at Okemos High School and was named to the All-Michigan Fifth Team as a senior. In addition to her basketball honors, she was named all-league in soccer as well as honorable mention all-league in softball. She was named to the Okemos High School Hall of Fame in 2017.

"My family and I are so grateful for this new journey. It is an honor to return home to East Lansing to join the Spartan community." said Fralick in a press statement. "Spartan women’s basketball has great tradition and an extremely loyal and supportive fan base. It’s truly one of the elite programs in the Big Ten and the country, with everything that’s necessary to develop student-athletes and compete at the highest level. We will work tirelessly to pursue excellence on and off the court and build a culture and team built on togetherness and toughness. We’re excited to get to work!"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

